Focus on your pre-school; it will bring you joy - Adjetey Anang to Yvonne Nelson

"I just encouraged her that as much as possible, she should try to be insensitive to the comments," shared Adjetey Anang. "Some people are saying all sorts of things, so paying attention won't help."

He added, "Her focus should be on her kindergarten, which should bring her joy. I encouraged her to avoid engaging in responses because, at one point, I did the same and it landed me in trouble."

On June 18, 2023, Yvonne Nelson released a memoir titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' where she shared various life experiences, including her encounter with Sarkodie and her search for her father. She revealed how she had decided to terminate her pregnancy because Sarkodie did not support keeping it, and expressed her desire to spare the child from the pain of growing up without a father.

In response, Sarkodie released a song clarifying that Yvonne should not portray him as the sole advocate for abortion, as she herself rejected the idea of his doctor attending to her. Instead, she chose a doctor recommended by her friend, claiming that the suggested doctor was the best option.

Adjetey Anang emphasized the need for sensitivity, stating, "It's very difficult for me as two people I admire in many ways clash. I cannot condemn or judge anyone. I only hope for healing and that we won't dwell on the negativity surrounding this situation. We are not in their shoes, and we can only comment on what we have heard."