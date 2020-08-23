And as the new ‘social media tradition’ demands, they took to Instagram to celebrate their marriage.

Funke and JJC Skillz tied the knot in London, UK, on August 23, 2016 and have been blessed with twins.

To mark this feat, Funke and Bello opted for traditional Aso Oke and appeared as if heading to the altar once again.

Funke, obviously enthused, shared the photos on her Instagram page and accompanied with the caption: “All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you My King @jjcskillz. A Big THANK YOU to the wonderful Glam Squad”.

He husband replied to Funke’s post with a separate post on his Instagram page: “To God be the glory. It’s our anniversary. May God continue to strengthen and uplift our hearts. The love and peace of God will never depart from us. Our children will be a blessing to this generation. I pray our union will continue to bear fruits of favour. I love you @funkejenifaakindele”.

It has been a blissful four years for the couple except for the clash with the law in April 2020.

Funke was arrested and charged to court after hosting a birthday party in honour of her husband during the lockdown for coronavirus.

The actress and her husband were sentenced to a 14-day community service after pleading guilty to violating the lockdown.