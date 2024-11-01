ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Drunkards Association says Akua Donkor’s death has affected them negatively

Dorcas Agambila

Moses Drybone, President of the Ghana Drunkards Association, has voiced his sorrow over the unexpected death of Ghana Freedom Party flagbearer, Akua Donkor.

Akua Donkor
Akua Donkor

During an interview on Kofi TV, Moses revealed that Akua Donkor had developed policies aimed at supporting their association if she were elected president.

He elaborated on these policies, noting that they included integrating palm farmers and pensioners into the Controller General's payroll system.

Akua Donkor
Akua Donkor Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

"When Maame Akua Donkor was alive, she understood our vision. I remember she invited us to discuss how she would include us in Ghana's payroll system if elected. She was the only political party leader whose manifesto favoured us," he stated.

Moses also announced plans for a night vigil in honour of Akua Donkor’s influential life, set for November 2, 2024.

"Because she believed in us, we are organising this vigil to show our appreciation. Anyone who wishes to join should bring a Ghana card and a cup. The vigil will take place on Saturday, November 2, at Ablekuma as a tribute to her," he added.

Akua Donkor passed away suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, reportedly following a short illness.

Known for her advocacy for farmers and women’s rights, Akua Donkor founded the GFP, often gaining attention with her straightforward approach to grassroots issues.

Having contested two previous elections, she was third on the ballot for the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

