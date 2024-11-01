Ghana Drunkards Association says Akua Donkor’s death has affected them negatively

He elaborated on these policies, noting that they included integrating palm farmers and pensioners into the Controller General's payroll system.

Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

"When Maame Akua Donkor was alive, she understood our vision. I remember she invited us to discuss how she would include us in Ghana's payroll system if elected. She was the only political party leader whose manifesto favoured us," he stated.

Moses also announced plans for a night vigil in honour of Akua Donkor’s influential life, set for November 2, 2024.

"Because she believed in us, we are organising this vigil to show our appreciation. Anyone who wishes to join should bring a Ghana card and a cup. The vigil will take place on Saturday, November 2, at Ablekuma as a tribute to her," he added.

Background

Akua Donkor passed away suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, reportedly following a short illness.

Known for her advocacy for farmers and women’s rights, Akua Donkor founded the GFP, often gaining attention with her straightforward approach to grassroots issues.