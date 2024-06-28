Ghanaian songs to survive the wedding season with as a single person

Here’s how to survive the wedding season as a single with some iconic Ghanaian songs:

Start with a Positive Vibe

Begin your day with Sarkodie's "Adonai" featuring Castro. This uplifting tune is a reminder of the blessings in life and sets a positive tone for the day ahead.

2.Dance Your Heart Out

At the reception, make sure to hit the dance floor when you hear R2Bees' "Over." This energetic song will get everyone moving, and you won't feel left out when you're dancing and having fun.

3.Enjoy the Love Songs

Embrace the romantic atmosphere with King Promise's "CCTV" featuring Mugeez and Sarkodie. Even if you're not in a relationship, the song's sweet melody and heartfelt lyrics can make you appreciate the beauty of love.

4.Connect with Friends

Use this time to bond with friends and family. Play Bisa Kdei's "Mansa" and create new memories with your loved ones. The lively tune will keep the spirits high and the mood joyous.

5.Reflect on the Journey

During quieter moments, reflect on your journey with Akwaboah's "Hye Me Bo." This soulful song encourages self-love and introspection, reminding you that your time will come.

6.End on a High Note

Conclude the day with Shatta Wale's "Dancehall King." This track will leave you feeling empowered and confident, ready to take on whatever comes your way.

Remember, being single at a wedding doesn't mean you have to feel lonely.