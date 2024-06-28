Mr Logic dragged to court after allegedly defrauding US citizen of $21,000 and GH¢48,000

Mr Logic is accused of committing the fraud under the pretence of securing a resident permit, as reported by The Chronicle. He has pleaded not guilty and has been granted GH¢400,000 bail with three sureties.

The fraud victim, Khori Edward Lewis, is an American citizen and musician residing in Pantang. Lewis and his family visited Ghana and were introduced to Mr Logic by Monica Spence, who claimed to be under Mr Logic’s management.

Mr Logic allegedly suggested to Lewis that he could obtain a resident permit to live and work in Ghana for a fee, which led to the alleged fraud.

On 11 May 2024, Lewis reported the case to the police.

The court was informed that an investigation by the Ghana Immigration Service revealed that a resident permit costs $1,000.08 per person.

Mr Logic is known for flaunting his wealth online. He recently acquired a new house and unveiled it on social media, giving YouTuber Zionfelix a tour of the space.

