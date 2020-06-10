He made this statement after he received backlash from an interview he had with Wendy Shay on Accra FM on Tuesday, June 9.

Wendy Shay stormed out of the said interview after Romeo repeatedly heckled her to comment on a rumoured romantic affair with the CEO of RuffTown Records.

And instead of apologising for the guff, Nana Romeo says Ghanaians will rather apologise to him for trash-talking him over his controversial interview with the afro-pop songstress when he drops evidence.

“I wanted to show her the proof from my phone during the interview,” Nana Romeo told Zionfelix in his first interview after the backlash. “…but I wanted her to give me the go-ahead first because of the respect I have for her. Can Wendy Shay give me the go-ahead to release my proof? I dare her.”

He claimed Ghanaians will apologise to him when he releases evidence of Wendy Shay and Bullet’s affair.

“I’m not doing this for clout. If Wendy Shay throws the challenge, I will drop the proof and Ghanaians will rather apologise to me,” he claimed.

Watch the full interview below.