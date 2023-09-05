ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Go on TV and degrade me if you want to be popular - Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila

Shatta Wale, has reacted to the ongoing discussions surrounding his name on the United Showbiz program aired on UTV.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

The singer has been the center of conversations on the show for weeks now and it's no secret that sparks have flown between Shatta Wale and these panelists before.

Recommended articles

Recently, the show stirred up controversy again when Ola Michael, another panelist, made remarks suggesting that Shatta Wale shouldn't be eligible for a diplomatic passport due to his behavior. This led to Shatta Wale responding with a diss track and a series of videos in which he didn't hold back on using strong language.

In return, Shatta Wale hasn't shied away from criticizing his detractors, especially the United Showbiz panelists, branding them as "pained" and "poor" among other choice words.

More recently, hot on the heels of yet another round of criticism directed at him during the show's latest episode, which aired on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale took to Twitter again on September 5, humorously suggested that anyone looking to gain popularity should simply hop on UTV and critique him.

“UTV paaaa????????????????????????????????????. Which format be this kwraaaa ????????????,”

“If you want to be popular in Ghana just go on UTV and degrade shatta wale .. People will know your name right nowwwww????????????????????????????????????????????????????,” he posted

This particular show brings together industry insiders like Mr. Logic, Ola Michael, and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo to dissect the latest developments in the Ghanaian entertainment scene.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

North West and Blue Ivy listed among top 5 richest kids in the world; see the richest

North West and Blue Ivy listed among top 5 richest kids in the world; see the richest

Afia Schwarzenegger shockingly announces her wedding (VIDEO)

#BeComingMrsDuah: Afia Schwarzenegger shockingly announces her wedding (VIDEO)

Video of Delay in the gym with banging body gets Ghanaians talking

Video of Delay in the gym with banging body gets Ghanaians talking (video)

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey: Net worth, wife, children and what to know