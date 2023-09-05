Go on TV and degrade me if you want to be popular - Shatta Wale

Recently, the show stirred up controversy again when Ola Michael, another panelist, made remarks suggesting that Shatta Wale shouldn't be eligible for a diplomatic passport due to his behavior. This led to Shatta Wale responding with a diss track and a series of videos in which he didn't hold back on using strong language.

In return, Shatta Wale hasn't shied away from criticizing his detractors, especially the United Showbiz panelists, branding them as "pained" and "poor" among other choice words.

More recently, hot on the heels of yet another round of criticism directed at him during the show's latest episode, which aired on September 3.

Shatta Wale took to Twitter again on September 5, humorously suggested that anyone looking to gain popularity should simply hop on UTV and critique him.

“UTV paaaa????????????????????????????????????. Which format be this kwraaaa ????????????,”

“If you want to be popular in Ghana just go on UTV and degrade shatta wale .. People will know your name right nowwwww????????????????????????????????????????????????????,” he posted