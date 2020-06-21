And this is something that is least surprising to his dad, Nii Armah Mensah Snr, who revealed that he had a prophecy before Shatta Wale was born.

In an interview on UTV, Nii Armah said God told him that he will have a son that will be distinctive figure before the child came.

Shatta Wale and his father

“Even before he was born, God already revealed to me that I was going to have a son. It was revealed to me that there’s a son that is coming up who will cut a great figure. I don’t go about telling people some of these things. I don’t listen to what people say. I’m the only one that knows who my son truly is," he said.

He also indicated that Shatta drew his inspiration to venture into Reggae music from him.

“Because I was a music lover, specifically reggae, my son chose to follow stead. I really love reggae music a lot and I’m sure he drew his inspiration from that,” he indicated.