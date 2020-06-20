To mark the day, the ace broadcaster donated GHC20,000 to the SOS Children's Village at Asiakwa .

He has adopted an entire block at the orphanage and named it after his mother.

Mr. Sefa Kayi donates to the orphanage annually on his birthday to celebrate his mum.

“Every year, I have to cough out GHC20,000 to maintain this building and the people in it, for as long as my mother lives,” he said while presenting the cheque to the authorities of the SOS orphanage.

The celebrated broadcaster and journalist has won a lot of awards in his over two decades of practice.