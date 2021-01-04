According to the popular Nigerian crossdresser, being a good a girl doesn't pay, therefore, good girls who want to make money in 2021 must change their ways. "My sister come closer to me, your fellow sister wants to talk to you," he said.

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, she continued that " if you know say you be osho free for last year, this year money for hand, back for ground. All those your lies, baby I love you, I want to marry, e no dey work".

Further hitting hard on men who say they want calm and reserved women, the controversial Nigerian barbie doll said: " go marry your mama, you dey craze ... baby I like my girls calm, I like my girls reserved, go reserve your sister for house".

In another video, he said " good girl no dey pay o, I hope you know that. I am a good girl, I don't go out, I don't want to cheat on my boyfriend, e no dey pay. Your good girl wey you do since last year 2020, you see for their".

In the social media post by Bo Risky which has gone viral, he added that "let the money spender spend on you, you go see money you go fear".

Hear more from Bob Risky in the video below which comes off as hilarious to many whilst it also courting backlash from social media users who disagree with his message.

Bob Risky recently stirred controversy recently as usual when he disclosed that he will go for gender change this year. In an Instagram post, he said has "saved over $300,000" for a surgery in Columbia.

Screenshot of Bob Risky's post

Bob Risky in explaining why he started crossed dressing, claimed that he gain nothing from his days of dressing like a guy until he started wearing female clothes.

"Dis message is for you all to read before you judge me. I was formally a man for almost 25yrs, nothing to show for it. I kept struggling even with my certificate as a graduate of accounting in university of Lagos, nothing to still show for it. I saw how all my females friends were cashing out back then," he wrote.

He continued "I went home and think about my life. If I join robbery they will end up killing me, secondly I don’t even have that heart to think to that dimension or to even scam people of their sweat. while I was growing I have a little bit of female features in me, so I decide to try what cross dressing look like. Under one yr of cross dressing I started making money. I was still surprise".

Throwback photo of Bob Risky

Captioning his throwback photo above, he detailed "so I gave my body more time, rubbing expensive creams, smelling good, using more of females body pills and looking out for myself. Boom more money keep coming... men admiring me, women giving me endorsements from right and left".

"Short story I fit in as a female to a man. God bless all d women around d world many of you love me and accepted me, save me and I will always respect WOMEN," he concluded and insisted the post below that his complete gender transformation will surely happen this year.