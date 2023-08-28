Spread across a vast land, more than 15 distinct buildings proudly stood with varying numbers of rooms.
Guru shows off over a dozen apartments he has built in Kumasi
Popular Ghanaian musician Guru, has given fans an exclusive tour of his extensive array of apartments in Kumasi.
Recommended articles
Among them, some feature three bedrooms, while others offer two, providing a diverse range of options to potential renters. During the tour, Guru expressed his enthusiasm for his growing real estate venture.
He shared that investing in rental apartments was a carefully considered decision that he sees as a smart move for his financial future. The artiste said he believes in the value of diversifying his investments, and real estate has proven to be a rewarding avenue.
Guru elaborated on his deliberate decision to invest in rental apartments, a choice he views as astute and forward-thinking for his financial trajectory. With a clear sense of the importance of diversification in his investments, he confidently attested that real estate has proven to be a fruitful avenue, aligned with his long-term objectives.
The artist's achievements have garnered widespread admiration from fellow Ghanaians. Heartfelt congratulations and applause have poured in for Guru, acknowledging his well-earned triumph in this venture.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh