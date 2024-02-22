ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hajia4real agrees to pay over $4m to US authorities after pleading guilty

Selorm Tali

Hajia 4 Reall has been busted but not broke because she still has millions to partly pay for her crime.

Hajia 4Reall
Hajia 4Reall

The Ghanaian socialite, whose real name is MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE has pleaded guilty to her involvement in laundering the proceeds of a series of romance scams. This was announced on Wednesday 21st February 2024 by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Recommended articles

According to an official report, the U.S Attorney, Damian Williams, said "MONTRAGE pled guilty today to conspiracy to receive stolen money before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave'.

The US Attorney detailed that “Mona Faiz Montrage knowingly received money stolen from older Americans through romance scams and was arrested abroad and now faces serious consequences for her actions.

"Romance scams such as Montrage’s harmed her vulnerable, elderly victims not only in the cruel betrayal of trust in the realization that their online romantic connection was fiction but by also callously stealing their money," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Williams concluded that "This Office and our law enforcement partners are relentless in bringing fraudsters who target Americans to justice, no matter where they are".

Accordingly, as part of Hajia 4Reall's plea, the official report also says that she agreed to pay forfeiture for $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

This means Hajia 4 Reall is paying $4,329,516.82 in total, $2,164,758.41 to the victims and will pay the same amount to the U.S. authorities as forfeiture of the proceeds of her crime.

Hajia 4 Reall is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

Agradaa and husband drop raunchy video as they celebrate their first Valentines Day

Oboy Siki

Bawumia has betrayed Nana Addo, why can't he cancel E-Levy now? - Oboy Siki

Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4reall goes off social media as court grants her permission to study English

Appietus

Leave Afrobeats for Nigerians, focus on Highlife - Appietus advises