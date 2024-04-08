Henry Fitz at large with 2 arrested and charged over leaking Serwaa Amihere's video

The video, which sparked widespread conversation online, left many questioning its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding its release.

Henry Fitz, known for his lavish lifestyle and identified as the man in the video, tied the knot in 2019 with a woman named Dela with Serwaa Amihere reportedly in attendance and serving as the MC for the event, which was hashtagged #Hendee19.

The leaked video resurfaced old speculation and stirred up fresh controversy.

In the video, which appears to have been self-recorded, Henry Fitz can be seen affectionately cuddling and kissing the woman believed to be Serwaa Amihere.

Despite the intense speculation and public scrutiny, Serwaa Amihere has remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying her involvement in the video.

As the online conversations continue to escalate, many await her response to address the circulating rumours and provide clarity on the situation.

In the court Writ, filed by the state, Henry Fitz( at Large) and two others have been charged to court for the crime of distributing intimate videos contrary to the Cybersecurity Act 2020.

According to the details, two other suspects Edem Saviour Ketti and CandyLove Kwakyewaa Ababio have been arrested and Charge.

Read the details below;

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

