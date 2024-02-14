ADVERTISEMENT
Here's how some Ghanaian celebrity couples are peppering the single pringles on Val’s Day

Dorcas Agambila

These Ghanaian celebrity couples are completely enveloped in the spirit of love this Valentine's Day.

How Ghanaian celebrities are celebrating 2024 Val's Day
How Ghanaian celebrities are celebrating 2024 Val's Day

It is the season of love, and as usual, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete if Instagram isn’t flooded with glittering red cute outfits from Ghanaian celebrities.

Single or hitched, these celebrities have found a reason to celebrate and also spread messages of love.

The extremely ‘intentional’ couples are also throwing it back, remembering the years with nostalgia-inducing pictures that have turned heads online.

Nonetheless, since February 14 is touted as the most romantic day of the year, let’s round it up on how celebrities have made this day special.

Check out the celebrity love moments we witnessed on Valentine’s Day 2024:

Selly Gally and Praye Tietia

Afia schwarzenegger and her husband

Tracy Amoateng and her husband

Harold Amenyah and his wife

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

