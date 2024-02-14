It is the season of love, and as usual, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete if Instagram isn’t flooded with glittering red cute outfits from Ghanaian celebrities.
Here's how some Ghanaian celebrity couples are peppering the single pringles on Val’s Day
These Ghanaian celebrity couples are completely enveloped in the spirit of love this Valentine's Day.
Single or hitched, these celebrities have found a reason to celebrate and also spread messages of love.
The extremely ‘intentional’ couples are also throwing it back, remembering the years with nostalgia-inducing pictures that have turned heads online.
Nonetheless, since February 14 is touted as the most romantic day of the year, let’s round it up on how celebrities have made this day special.
Check out the celebrity love moments we witnessed on Valentine’s Day 2024:
Selly Gally and Praye Tietia
Afia schwarzenegger and her husband
Tracy Amoateng and her husband
Harold Amenyah and his wife
