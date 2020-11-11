Mr Mensah revealed this in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 10.

According to Maxwell Mensah, who joined Instagram just a week ago but has gained over 11,000 followers within this short period, he has met thousands of people but none of them ‘really touched’ him.

He said Nana Ama McBrown touched him when they met and his life has changed forever.

“You meet thousands of people and none of them really touch you. And then you meet one person and your life is changed forever,” he captioned a photo she shared on his Instagram page.

Nana Ama McBrown, who is legally known as Felicity Ama Agyemang, has been married to Maxwell Mawuli Mensah for the past four years.

The couple tied the knot in two different ceremonies – traditional and white wedding – the same day.

Their engagement ceremony at her residence on Friday August 5, 2016 in a private ceremony and their white wedding took place the same day at the Christ Apostolic Church at Alajo in Accra officiated by Rev. Felix Owusu Sekyere.

The CEO of Despite Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Company, Singer Becca, TV host Stacy Amoateng, actresses Roselyn Ngissah, Martha Ankomah among personalities were spotted at the wedding.

Nana Ama and Maxwell have a beautiful daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, who arrived just last year.

The host of “United Showbiz” has always praised her husband for being a rock behind her. Her husband is also adored by many Ghanaians for being a romantic husband.

Their love has grown over the years and it grows as the days go by.