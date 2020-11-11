Maxwell Mawuli Mensah joined Instagram just a week ago but has gained over 11,000 followers within this short period.

A few days after joining Instagram, his selfie with Nana Ama McBrown showing his bare chest was leaked by bloggers and it immediately went viral.

It’s unclear where and when the photo was taken, it looks a bit old and the background shows the photo was taken in a village. For how and why the photo was leaked, we cannot substantiate.

Nana Ama McBrown, who is legally known as Felicity Ama Agyemang, has been married to Maxwell Mawuli Mensah for the past four years.

The couple tied the knot in two different ceremonies – traditional and white wedding – the same day.

Their engagement ceremony at her residence on Friday August 5, 2016 in a private ceremony and their white wedding took place the same day at the Christ Apostolic Church at Alajo in Accra officiated by Rev. Felix Owusu Sekyere.

The CEO of Despite Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Company, Singer Becca, TV host Stacy Amoateng, actresses Roselyn Ngissah, Martha Ankomah among personalities were spotted at the wedding.

Nana Ama and Maxwell have a beautiful daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, who arrived just last year.

The host of “United Showbiz” has always praised her husband for being a rock behind her. Her husband is also adored by many Ghanaians for being a romantic husband.

In one of his first posts on Instagram, Maxwell Mensah said he has met thousands of people in his life but none of them have touched him like Nana Ama McBrown.

“You meet thousands of people and none of them really touch you. And then you meet one person and your life is changed forever,” he captioned a photo she shared on his Instagram page.