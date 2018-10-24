Pulse.com.gh logo
Hundreds troop in to watch ‘Hashtag’ movie (Photos)

Don’t wait to be told, grab a ticket and be at Kumasi Watch and Dine Cinemas to watch the movie Hashtag" on October 26, 2018.

play

There’s a reason why October 26, 2018, should be an exciting day, and it gets even better if you are a movie freak.

Finally, the much-anticipated Ghanaian movie titled “Hashtag” was premiered in Accra silver Bird Cinema and will be premiered in Kumasi at Watch and Dine Cinema on Friday, October 26  2018.

The movie, which was premiered over the weekend details real-life scenarios, suspense and comedy in equal measure.

At the premiere of the movie on Friday, the audience could not help but applaud and appreciate the efforts of the team throughout.

READ MORE:‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19

Produced by Cine-God Studios and directed by Abu Iddris, the action-packed movie features the likes of Nadia Buari, Prince David Osei, Manaf Yussif, Salma Mumin, Luckie Lawson, Shirly Tibilla, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, amongst others.

play

 

The storyline is a theme of a psychopathic couple combining money, technology and creativity on a mission to avenge their brutally murdered beloved who they believed had been murdered by a group of “social media freaks” 2 years ago.

On the same date at the same location, a holidaying group get caught up in a well-planned deathtrap with a more complex puzzle to solve. All alone at a deserted waterfall that is supposed to be patronized by so many people on a holiday like this one, the crime committed 2 years ago was revisited; no eyewitnesses, no suspects. They could be innocent victims in the wrong place at the wrong time, they could be the actual CULPRITS!

Either way, they must find a way to survive a silly, scary slasher and his more dangerous post-traumatic paralyzed wife who runs the operation from the comfort of a wheelchair at home!

Although they run, even more, surprises outrun them. It only gets worse! Driven by the determination to GO HOME, they persist, but there’s a message they can’t ignore!

#Home is a bad Idea!

READ MORE: Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend

Aside the comic bit of the film, it also tackles some of the dominant attitude of youth in a society which we need to get rid off. It explores the lifestyles of some social media group or friends we make.

play

 

The audiences were also thrilled to some comedic scenes in the movie, although the storyline was themed on real-life scenarios.

So if you are a movie freak, there is no better place to be on October 26 than at the Watch and Dine Cinemas in Kumasi Mall to watch the premiere of “Hashtag”.

Don't wait to be told, grab a ticket and be there to watch this amazing movie that has been trending in recent weeks.

See Photos below:

play

play

 

play

play

play

play
