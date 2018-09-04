Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I am happy for what has happened in Nigerian - Rex Omar


Rex Omar I am happy for what has happened to them - Singer on snob in Nigeria

According to multiple award winner Rex Omar,there are too many local champions in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Renowned highlife musician, Rex Omar has opened up on the poor reception Ghanaian artistes received at a recent Zylofon Concert in Nigeria.

According to the 'Abiba' hitmaker, he is very happy about what happened in Nigeria recently.

Speaking on JoyNews, he said there are too many local champions in the country.

"I am happy for what has happened in Nigeria,actually am very happy...Because we have too many local champions in this country," he said.

"If your son is not doing well in his class and he comes home and you always pampering him, when he goes out there then he will see the real fishes in there, it is good and a wake up call for all of us" he added.

The GHAMRO boss, a multiple-award-winner famed for classics as Abiba, Tokota, Da Di Da Da, and Dangerous, as well as recent cuts as Nhyira and Hilife Agogo.

READ MORE: I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria

Watch video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wow! Rev. Azigiza Jnr unveiled as Zylofon Cash brand ambassador Wow! Rev. Azigiza Jnr unveiled as Zylofon Cash brand ambassador
Video: Ebo Whyte performs Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Lucky Dube songs on stage Video Ebo Whyte performs Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Lucky Dube songs on stage
Ghana Vs Nigeria: I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria
Video: "I like your butt" - Joey B tells Afia Schwarzenegger Video "I like your butt" - Joey B tells Afia Schwarzenegger
Haters: My 'Political Police' show has not been suspended - Afia Schwarzenegger to critics Haters My 'Political Police' show has not been suspended - Afia Schwarzenegger to critics
Joey B: ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper Joey B ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis



Top Articles

1 I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his...bullet
2 Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8bullet
3 Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.Sbullet
4 John Dumelo Actor dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
5 Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and response...bullet
6 Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational...bullet
7 Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odobullet
8 Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African printsbullet
9 Joey B ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapperbullet
10 Photos 5 Ghanaian celebrities spotted with expensive carsbullet

Related Articles

Video K.K Fosu performs ‘Afunumu Ba’ in Obinim’s church
Rapper Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”
Red Carpet Celebrities we want to see slay at the Glitz Style Awards
Actress People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Singer I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet
Singer Listen to your wives and girlfriends – Captain Planet tells guys
Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8
Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo
Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S
Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria

Top Videos

1 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
9 Video Daddy Lumba Jnr runs to Bishop Obinimbullet
10 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia...bullet

Celebrities

Captain Planet
Singer I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet
Captain Planet
Singer Listen to your wives and girlfriends – Captain Planet tells guys
People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Actress People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”
Rapper Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on the “Delay Show”