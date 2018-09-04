I am happy for what has happened in Nigerian - Rex Omar

news

Renowned highlife musician, Rex Omar has opened up on the poor reception Ghanaian artistes received at a recent Zylofon Concert in Nigeria.

According to the 'Abiba' hitmaker, he is very happy about what happened in Nigeria recently.

Speaking on JoyNews, he said there are too many local champions in the country.

"I am happy for what has happened in Nigeria,actually am very happy...Because we have too many local champions in this country," he said.

"If your son is not doing well in his class and he comes home and you always pampering him, when he goes out there then he will see the real fishes in there, it is good and a wake up call for all of us" he added.

The GHAMRO boss, a multiple-award-winner famed for classics as Abiba, Tokota, Da Di Da Da, and Dangerous, as well as recent cuts as Nhyira and Hilife Agogo.

