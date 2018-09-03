I used to have very bad response from Nigerians - Sarkodie

news

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up on the poor reception some Ghanaian artistes received at a recent Zylofon Concert in Nigeria.

According to the 'Glory' hitmaker, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy snob in Nigeria is better, he faced worse during his time.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Sarkodie said he faced similar challenges where Nigerians barely gave him a wave or nod during several performances in their country.

He explained that their music industry is controlled to the extent that foreign artistes might be popular but their songs won’t penetrate their market, hence, a foreign artiste staging a performance is likely to be snubbed.

“I used to have very bad reception and response from them. I was known by the industry but they control what to listen to. In America, they know Afrobeat. They have their territories guarded. When you go there it’s rare to find our songs on TV. I had worse and I remember going to the club and not even a person waved,” he told Andy.

Asked how he was able to penetrate the Nigerian market and how Ghanaian artistes could sell outside, Sarkodie said

“It took consistency. it took a long time for it to happen. It came with affiliation with their artistes. They don’t embrace easily. I don’t blame a country for not entertaining you. I think Ghana loves to cook for everyone. We support everyone and it has its disadvantages. They (Nigerian) won’t do that and the advantage is, they protect that and dominate,” he explained.

Sarkodie, however, advised artistes in Ghana not to see penetrating the Nigerian industry as a huge success.

He told the host that Ghanaians need to be more patriotic to sell their contents abroad.

“No! We don’t have to get in there. We always feel like getting in there. What every powerful country does is loving themselves. Everyone wants to travel to Jamaica. I have never been there but there is something selling them. It makes you want to join because they enjoy their own.” he stated.

