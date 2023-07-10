I am not married; MzBel finally opens up on ring on her finger after welcoming 2nd child

The '16 Years' welcomed her second child a few days ago, as on June 25th 2023, she posted a video from her cesarean section and wrote "For to us a child is born, to us @baby_ohemaa1 is given, and the government will be on her shoulders... Forever grateful".

During an appearance on the United Showbiz Show over the weekend, MzBel disclosed she is not married. The singer however clarified that she had undergone traditional marriage rites.

