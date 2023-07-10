ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am not married; MzBel finally opens up on ring on her finger after welcoming 2nd child

Selorm Tali

MzBel is now a mother of two but she is not a wife yet as the singer has opened up on her relationship status.

Pregnant Mzbel
Pregnant Mzbel

The Ghanaian singer, who is 43 years old welcomed her second child, a few days ago. This comes after she surprised her fans with baby bump photos shared online. MzBel also flaunted a heavy ring on her finger while announcing her pregnancy.

Recommended articles

The '16 Years' welcomed her second child a few days ago, as on June 25th 2023, she posted a video from her cesarean section and wrote "For to us a child is born, to us @baby_ohemaa1 is given, and the government will be on her shoulders... Forever grateful".

During an appearance on the United Showbiz Show over the weekend, MzBel disclosed she is not married. The singer however clarified that she had undergone traditional marriage rites.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the mother of two, she chose to keep the ceremony private and not make it a public affair. "I am engaged, but I am not married. The type of engagement I had was not open to the public. It was private," she said.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson has a dazzling fashion sense

You’ll run away from Ghana If we show you your father - Alleged relative of Yvonne says

Sarkodie and his beautiful wife, Tracy are taking some “time off in Mykonos

Sarkodie flies Tracy abroad for vacation to take a break from unending controversies

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya

Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl; I wish I didn't lie to her - Emotional Iyanya cries

OV and Stonebwoy

I won’t mentor any artist again, the previous ones taught me a bitter lesson – Stonebwoy