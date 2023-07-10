The Ghanaian singer, who is 43 years old welcomed her second child, a few days ago. This comes after she surprised her fans with baby bump photos shared online. MzBel also flaunted a heavy ring on her finger while announcing her pregnancy.
I am not married; MzBel finally opens up on ring on her finger after welcoming 2nd child
MzBel is now a mother of two but she is not a wife yet as the singer has opened up on her relationship status.
Recommended articles
The '16 Years' welcomed her second child a few days ago, as on June 25th 2023, she posted a video from her cesarean section and wrote "For to us a child is born, to us @baby_ohemaa1 is given, and the government will be on her shoulders... Forever grateful".
During an appearance on the United Showbiz Show over the weekend, MzBel disclosed she is not married. The singer however clarified that she had undergone traditional marriage rites.
According to the mother of two, she chose to keep the ceremony private and not make it a public affair. "I am engaged, but I am not married. The type of engagement I had was not open to the public. It was private," she said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh