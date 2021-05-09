RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I celebrate matrons and staff of orphanages across the country - Lordina Mahama

Authors:

David Mawuli

Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has dedicated Mother’s Day to all matrons and staff of orphanage homes across the country.

John and Lordina Mahama
John and Lordina Mahama Pulse Ghana

According to Lordina, who is also a philanthropist, matrons and staff of orphanage homes have been hardworking and selfless, and have dedicated their lives to nurturing and caring for the young ones in their care.

Recommended articles

She also took her time to appreciate female frontline workers who have fearlessly been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a blog post on ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s website, she wrote: “Mother's Day Message from Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama

It is another opportunity to celebrate and honour our cherished mothers.

I celebrate the hardworking and selfless Matrons and Staff of orphanages across the country. They have dedicated their lives to nurturing and caring for the young ones in their care.

Let me also appreciate the female frontline workers who have fearlessly been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

I must also celebrate all single mothers, single fathers and guardians performing the role of mothers. Continue your good works and know that your hardwork will never go unrewarded.

God bless you all.

Happy Mothers Day!

Lordina Dramani Mahama

Former First Lady & President, Lordina Foundation.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]