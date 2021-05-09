I celebrate matrons and staff of orphanages across the country - Lordina Mahama

She also took her time to appreciate female frontline workers who have fearlessly been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a blog post on ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s website, she wrote: “Mother's Day Message from Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama

It is another opportunity to celebrate and honour our cherished mothers.

I celebrate the hardworking and selfless Matrons and Staff of orphanages across the country. They have dedicated their lives to nurturing and caring for the young ones in their care.

Let me also appreciate the female frontline workers who have fearlessly been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

I must also celebrate all single mothers, single fathers and guardians performing the role of mothers. Continue your good works and know that your hardwork will never go unrewarded.

God bless you all.

Happy Mothers Day!

Lordina Dramani Mahama