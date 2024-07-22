ADVERTISEMENT
'I don't know him' - KK Fosu defends absence at John Claude's funeral

Dorcas Agambila

Musician KK Fosu has defended himself after social media users criticised him for missing the funeral of blogger John Claude Tamakloe.

KK Fosu
KK Fosu

Over the weekend, he was buried, and Ghanaians were stunned to discover that K.K. Fosu and Bless were nowhere to be found.

This triggered netizens to criticise them for being heartless, as they could not even find time to support the family of John Claude, who died on a trip with them.

However, K.K. Fosu has now come out to defend himself, noting that he did not know the young man and that they only met on the trip.

He also claimed the family neglected him.

In an interview, K.K. Fosu accused Elorm Beenie of being the source of the rumours that he deliberately chose not to attend the funeral. He expressed concern over the damage these false reports have caused to his reputation.

"Elorm Beenie is behind the trending reports that I intentionally refused to attend," he said, urging Elorm Beenie to stop tarnishing his image.

K.K. Fosu concluded the interview with a word of caution to Elorm Beenie, stressing his innocence in the matter and the importance of truthful reporting. "Desist from tarnishing my image because I’m innocent," he warned, calling for an end to the spread of misinformation.

John Claude tragically lost his life in a road accident while travelling with the two artists to the Central Region for a performance.

The family and friends of John Claude continue to mourn his loss, hoping for some closure and support from those he worked closely with.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

