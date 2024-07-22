'I don't know him' - KK Fosu defends absence at John Claude's funeral

Over the weekend, he was buried, and Ghanaians were stunned to discover that K.K. Fosu and Bless were nowhere to be found.

KK Fosu under fire for allegedly ignoring funeral of , John Claude, blogger who died while travelling with him Pulse Ghana

This triggered netizens to criticise them for being heartless, as they could not even find time to support the family of John Claude, who died on a trip with them.

However, K.K. Fosu has now come out to defend himself, noting that he did not know the young man and that they only met on the trip.

In an interview, K.K. Fosu accused Elorm Beenie of being the source of the rumours that he deliberately chose not to attend the funeral. He expressed concern over the damage these false reports have caused to his reputation.

John Claude Tamakloe Pulse Ghana

"Elorm Beenie is behind the trending reports that I intentionally refused to attend," he said, urging Elorm Beenie to stop tarnishing his image.

K.K. Fosu concluded the interview with a word of caution to Elorm Beenie, stressing his innocence in the matter and the importance of truthful reporting. "Desist from tarnishing my image because I’m innocent," he warned, calling for an end to the spread of misinformation.

John Claude tragically lost his life in a road accident while travelling with the two artists to the Central Region for a performance.