I joined #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest for my Ghanaian friends, I am Italian - Pappy Kojo

“I'm an Italian. I'm from Italy… The Italian embassy is like my second home when I'm in Ghana, so I just went there for my Ghanaian friends. I'm a loyal friend,” he said.

When asked if he achieved the aim for which he attended the protest, Pappy Kojo affirmed, stating, “Yeah, I think I did enough. Because I remember when, during the lockdown, when I was stuck in Italy, no one was protesting for me, right? Yeah. So I feel like I did enough,”

The three-day #OccupyJubileeHouse protest organised from September 21 to 23 saw scores of youth gather to voice their frustrations over rising costs of living and the economic crisis gripping the country. Protesters also cited issues like poor healthcare, human rights abuses, and the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill tabled in Parliament.

The first day was marked by clashes as police tried to disperse crowds by arresting a number of them, an act that brought international attention.