I love to look, feel good in my body - Fella replies critics over flat tummy procedure

To entice her fans, she wrote, “You all know i don’t play when it comes to ‘self care’ lol . You all been asking how I maintain my snatched waist so here you go”. She further named her company saying “They’ve been holding your girl down and I thought of sharing.”

She equally asked ladies to visit the agency “for your cavitation and fat freezing. Procedure firms, tighten and contour the waist. It’s also painless and comfortable. Come thank me later, [SIC]” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some fans lambasted her as many believed the procedures don’t live up to the task. Others also complained that as a married woman, she should stay in her lane than patronise cosmetics procedures but Fella believes otherwise.

Fella who was not here for that lambasted those who are criticizing her for undergoing cosmetic procedures to maintain her figure.

Fella defended herself by stating that she takes self-care seriously and wants to share her secrets with her fans. She even promoted the company that has been helping her achieve her desired look.

Responding to critics, she said marriage doesn’t define beauty but “if you want to sit in your house with your big tummy that is your problem.”

She wrote: “Some of you are hypocrites lol. Looking good has nothing to do with the fact that I’m married or not. I’m doing it for me. Sit in your house with your big tummy lol that’s your problem, not mine. I love to look good and feel good in my body, I will not stop this self-care treatment for myself. If you admire this, join the train if not too, Good luck on admiring from afar ❤️ You really don’t have to hate lol the procedure is even not expensive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fella responds to critics Pulse Ghana