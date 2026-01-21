Sarkodie recalls how Yaw Sarpong’s songs strengthened his faith in God

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has honoured the late Yaw Sarpong, describing the gospel icon as a source of spiritual inspiration. Yaw Sarpong, founder of the Asomafo gospel group, passed away on 20 January 2026 at the Emena Hospital, a development confirmed by his manager. Sarkodie’s tribute joins a wave of condolences from across Ghana as the nation mourns the loss of one of its most influential gospel musicians, just weeks after the death of Asomafo stalwart Maame Tiwa.

Ghanaian rap icon Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has paid an emotional tribute to the late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong following his passing.

The revered founder of the Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo gospel group died on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, at the Emena Hospital. His death was confirmed by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis, in an interview with MyJoyOnline. At the time of reporting, no official cause of death had been disclosed.

Sarkodie, a BET Award winner, joined a growing list of public figures who have shared heartfelt reflections on the life and legacy of the celebrated gospel musician. In his tribute, the Adonai hitmaker spoke about how Yaw Sarpong’s ministry and music helped strengthen his faith in God. He also expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family and the nation at large.

Sarkodie noted, extending his condolences to Yaw Sarpong’s loved ones and admirers.

This is a huge loss to the body of Christ and to Ghana. His life and music renewed my faith in God,

The tribute comes at a time when Sarkodie is also making headlines internationally, with his upcoming concert in the United Kingdom reportedly sold out. Despite his professional milestones, the rapper took a moment to honour the spiritual impact of the gospel icon.

Yaw Sarpong’s passing has sent shockwaves through Ghana’s gospel music community, where he is widely regarded as a pioneer and trailblazer. His death follows closely on the heels of the passing of Maame Tiwa, a long-serving and influential member of the Asomafo group, compounding the sense of loss within the fraternity.

