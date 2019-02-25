Wiyaala disclosed that she got married four years ago and only four people were present to witness her tie the knot with the love of her life.

Speaking on the Delay show, the “Village Sex” singer said that she is not the person who loves to put her private life in public and that’s how come she’s kept marital status very private.

Narrating how it happened to Delay, she said “It just moment, it was that moment when he said marry me please, marry me and I said how and he said right if you say yes, let’s get married now … and I said yes”

Wiyaala added that it was one hot Thursday afternoon and her Parents with an uncle were present. Speaking about why there wasn’t representative of the man’s family, she disclosed that her husband is not a Ghanaian, therefore, none of his relatives were around at that time.

The singer is rumoured to have to have married her British manager, John Sherren, but she has declined to confirm that report to Delay when she was asked.

