Funny Face and Vanessa are spilling all the tea after their bitter break up – and more revelations, allegations and unsubstantiated claims are dropping.

On Monday, Funny Face revealed in one of his Instagram posts that he has a video of blood oozing from his body and that it was caused by Vanessa. He said he has been abused by Vanessa on several occasions.

Now, Vanessa has come out to admit it but she has ‘genuine’ reasons as to why she assaulted the father of her twins.

According to her, she stabbed Funny Face in his lower abdomen during a fight and she did that in self-defence. She had no option than to assault him, according to Vanessa, who is nine months pregnant for Funny Face.

“If Nana Yaw [Funny Face] can show you his body, he has a scar on his lower abdomen,” she revealed. “I inflicted injury on him with his award plaque because he squeezed my head in his ambit during a fight. It was a fight, and I had no option.”

She told GHPage in an interview that the fight was triggered by noise from her twins. She said her twins were crying when Funny Face and his crew were on set for “Kasoa Trotro” series.

Vanessa stated that she later dressed up to see Maame Yeboah Asiedu but Funny Face mistook it for cheating.

“That fight started because he said the twins were disturbing his work. Also, I wore a dress to go out and he thought I was going to see a man. I was going to see Maame Yeboah Asiedu. I was going out with my kids so how can I visit another man with them?” she quizzed.

Venessa disclosed that things escalated and, in the process, Funny Face fired a warning shot. She said Funny Face killed one of his dogs and also beat her up until her caesarean section wound opened.

“He pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot after the fight. He easily gets fed up with the people around him. His mood changes every three to four days when you are with him. He shot and killed his dog because he said I was giving it too much attention. He once beat me to the extent that my CS [Caesarean section] wound opened.”

She added: “He only shows off his twins on social media but don't do the same in the house. He wants sympathy from people. That is what I know.”

Watch the full interview below.