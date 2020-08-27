Every adult had an ambition or future goals when growing up, however, along the line, a lot lose track due to the challenges life throws at them.

This conundrum seems to manifest in Okyeame Kwame’s daughter, Sante Nsiah-Apau’s life.

On Thursday, August 27, Okyeame Kwame took to Instagram to share a photo with daughter having some time together.

But in the caption, he revealed how her daughter has been switching careers every now and then.

He revealed that Sante wanted to become a carpenter last year but switched to doctor this year.

Then, he added that he thinks her daughter is going to be a painter.

“She's a young entrepreneur,” he said. “Last year she wanted to be a carpenter, this year she wants to be a doctor but I think she's going to be a painter.”

Okyeame Kwame shares a special bond with his two kids, Sir Bota Nsiah-Apau and Sante Nsiah-Apau.

They always have fun time together and share with fans.