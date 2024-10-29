'I want to be the IGP if John Mahama wins in 2024' - Bukom Banku

Pulse Ghana

Despite differing predictions from local pastors, he remains optimistic about Mahama’s victory and hopes to secure a prominent security position, potentially even as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“The prophets have been making varying prophecies concerning which candidate would win the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

For me, I know Mahama will be the victor. I pray he wins so that he can give me the IGP position,” he stated in Twi during an interview with Asempa FM.

Pulse Ghana

Bukom Banku added that although he lacks formal experience in the police service, he is confident in his ability to promote peace and orderliness in Ghana. “The role does not need much paperwork.

The ultimate objective is to ensure there is peace in the country. There will be no noise in the country, and there will be orderliness. The fact that I have not been to the police does not mean I am not qualified for the role,” he asserted.

Bukom Banku bleaching again Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukom Banku continues to rally support for John Mahama and the NDC in anticipation of the December 7, 2024, elections.

Ghanaians misunderstood Mahama; he’s the best for the country – Bukom Banku

Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has defended former President John Dramani Mahama’s honour.

He suggested that Ghanaians made a mistake by voting out “the best president” Mahama in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

“Akufo-Addo has shown he cannot manage the country,” Bukom Banku said. “He’s taken all our money. There’s no money in Ghana. Ghana is an empty can now. No food, no water, no work. The youth are suffering.”

ADVERTISEMENT