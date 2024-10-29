ADVERTISEMENT
'I want to be the IGP if John Mahama wins in 2024' - Bukom Banku

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko, widely known as Bukom Banku, has appealed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to consider him for a key role in the security sector if he wins the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President
Bukom Banku noted that he has been a dedicated supporter of the NDC, actively campaigning ahead of the elections.

Despite differing predictions from local pastors, he remains optimistic about Mahama’s victory and hopes to secure a prominent security position, potentially even as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“The prophets have been making varying prophecies concerning which candidate would win the 2024 general elections.

For me, I know Mahama will be the victor. I pray he wins so that he can give me the IGP position,” he stated in Twi during an interview with Asempa FM.

Bukom Banku added that although he lacks formal experience in the police service, he is confident in his ability to promote peace and orderliness in Ghana. “The role does not need much paperwork.

The ultimate objective is to ensure there is peace in the country. There will be no noise in the country, and there will be orderliness. The fact that I have not been to the police does not mean I am not qualified for the role,” he asserted.

Bukom Banku continues to rally support for John Mahama and the NDC in anticipation of the December 7, 2024, elections.

Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has defended former President John Dramani Mahama’s honour.

He suggested that Ghanaians made a mistake by voting out “the best president” Mahama in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

“Akufo-Addo has shown he cannot manage the country,” Bukom Banku said. “He’s taken all our money. There’s no money in Ghana. Ghana is an empty can now. No food, no water, no work. The youth are suffering.”

According to the boxing champion, regretful and repentant Ghanaians want John Mahama back in charge.

