ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I won’t mentor any artist again, the previous ones taught me a bitter lesson – Stonebwoy

Dorcas Agambila

Stonebwoy, has openly admitted that he is no longer interested in mentoring upcoming musicians.

OV and Stonebwoy
OV and Stonebwoy

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Stonebwoy claimed that he is now cautious because of experiences with ingratitude.

Recommended articles

According to him, he no longer has the ‘vim’ to help up-and-coming musicians because of the ingratitude he has experienced in the past.

“It goes on constantly and I can mention a lot of names right now but we all saw what happened and all of that so there’s a huge issue with our system,”

Because of that, there are so many things and investments that can go wrong coupled with too much stuff that can make you lose vim.

ADVERTISEMENT

When something makes you lose vim and to be able to do it again you have to be careful to strategize but I’m not afraid at all and I’ll always continue to help people,” Stonbwoy stated.

He also hinted that his previous mistakes have made him more cautious.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs

#MeToo: I also got pregnant for Sark - Yvonne Nelson shares revelation from another lady

Yvonne Nelson has a dazzling fashion sense

You’ll run away from Ghana If we show you your father - Alleged relative of Yvonne says

Afia Schwarzenegger, Tonto Dikeh and Yvonne Nelson

Afia Schwarzenegger, bestie Tonto have a good laugh after Sarkodie's 'Try Me'

Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson

Motivated by Sarkodie; Iyanya hints on music to share his side of Yvonne Nelson's story