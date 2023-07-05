I won’t mentor any artist again, the previous ones taught me a bitter lesson – Stonebwoy

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Stonebwoy claimed that he is now cautious because of experiences with ingratitude.
Stonebwoy, has openly admitted that he is no longer interested in mentoring upcoming musicians.
According to him, he no longer has the ‘vim’ to help up-and-coming musicians because of the ingratitude he has experienced in the past.
“It goes on constantly and I can mention a lot of names right now but we all saw what happened and all of that so there’s a huge issue with our system,”
Because of that, there are so many things and investments that can go wrong coupled with too much stuff that can make you lose vim.
When something makes you lose vim and to be able to do it again you have to be careful to strategize but I’m not afraid at all and I’ll always continue to help people,” Stonbwoy stated.
He also hinted that his previous mistakes have made him more cautious.
