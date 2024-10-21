Ibrah One sparks outrage after admitting to teaching daughter to drive at 11

One of the most alarming revelations made by the socialite was that he has taught his 11-year-old daughter how to drive, and that she now regularly drives on the highway.

ece-auto-gen

In Ghana, it is illegal for minors to operate vehicles, and this admission has raised serious concerns about the potential dangers such behaviour poses not only to the child but also to other road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

As if that wasn’t enough, Ibrah One further admitted to engaging in street racing, another illegal activity that endangers lives and violates the country’s traffic regulations.

Street racing, known for its high speeds and reckless driving, has been a growing concern in many parts of the world due to its dangerous nature, and Ibrah One’s casual confession has only intensified calls for accountability.

Pulse Ghana

Public reaction to these revelations has been swift and unrelenting, with many Ghanaians taking to social media and other platforms to demand that the Ghana Police arrest Ibrah One for openly admitting to such dangerous and illegal activities.

The general sentiment is that regardless of one’s status or wealth, everyone must be held accountable for their actions, especially when they involve the safety of others on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

This comes after the ghastly East Legon incident that claimed the lives of two 12-year-old girls on 12 October.

The tragic accident, which involved a Jaguar driven by the teenager, resulted in a fire that trapped and claimed the lives of the two girls.

Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Police Service has charged the parents of the 16 year old, Prophet Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako and one other for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are to reappear before the court on 30th October 2024.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana