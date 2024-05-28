ADVERTISEMENT
If King Promise doesn't win Artist of the Year, then it’s rigged - Efia Odo

Dorcas Agambila

Social media has been buzzing with debates about who deserves the coveted Artist of the Year award at the upcoming 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

King Promise and Efia Odo
King Promise and Efia Odo

Many argue that award-winning dancehall singer Stonebwoy is the rightful recipient due to his release of one of the year's hottest albums, '5th Dimension', which features Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Others believe hitmaker King Promise is more deserving, citing the chart-topping success of his song 'Terminator' and its global reach.

King promise
King promise King promise Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the debate, socialite Efia Odo stated that King Promise should win the award.

She asserted that he released the biggest song in Africa this year with "Terminator."

“If King Promise doesn’t win Artist of the Year then the award show is fuxkn rigged. He’s put in too much work to go unnoticed.

“Nothing against Stonebwoy, no disrespect to him, but he hasn't achieved what Promise has this year. He had the number 1 song in Africa with 'Terminator!!!'” she wrote.

Efia Odo argued that Promise's impact and success this year merit the top accolade if the awards are to be truly merit-based.

The TGMA awards night has been slated for June 1, 2024, at the AICC.

King Promise has earned three nominations for this year’s TGMA; Artiste of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

King promise has proven that he is a global superstar after his recent successful Asian tour.

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana

King Promise represented Ghana with sold-out shows in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore, including being the first African artistes to sell out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Singapore.

In the past year, King Promise catapulted to greater heights with the release of his chart-topping hit, 'Terminator.'

The song not only captivated audiences in Ghana and beyond but also significantly bolstered his global appeal. Its infectious melody and compelling lyrics resonated with listeners, leading to a surge in King Promise's fanbase.

