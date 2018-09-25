news

Rapper Kwaw Kese has responded to Shatta Wale’s claim in a recent video on twitter.

Shatta Wale in a recent interview on Luv Fm threw a jab at Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese saying they are poor.

In a video replying to Shatta Wale’s claims, Kwaw Kese disclosed that the 'Gringo' hitmaker does not have a house to his name like he has made the world believe indicating that he lives in a house owned by Zylofon Media.

He also mentioned that Shatta Wale gives his woman, Michy out to other men for loans.

“You dey Zylofon apartment inside you dey count small money so you think the world belongs to you, This guy is a fool. Are you the one who pays the school fees of my children? If you have money then fix your wele mouth and stop giving your wife out for loans.”

For weeks now, Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese have been beefing. It started when Kwaw Kese advised Shatta Wale to stop finding fault with other artists whiles always asking them to unite.

Watch Video below: