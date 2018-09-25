Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

If you have money then fix your wele mouth- Kwaw Kese


Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans- Kwaw Kese replies Shatta Wale

According to the 'Abodam' hitmaker, Shatta Wale should fix his mouth and stop giving his wife out for loans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him. play

Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him.

Rapper Kwaw Kese has responded to Shatta Wale’s claim in a recent video on twitter.

Shatta Wale in a recent interview on Luv Fm threw a jab at Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese saying they are poor.

In a video replying to Shatta Wale’s claims, Kwaw Kese disclosed that the 'Gringo' hitmaker does not have a house to his name like he has made the world believe indicating that he lives in a house owned by Zylofon Media.

He also mentioned that Shatta Wale gives his woman, Michy out to other men for loans.

You dey Zylofon apartment inside you dey count small money so you think the world belongs to you, This guy is a fool. Are you the one who pays the school fees of my children? If you have money then fix your wele mouth and stop giving your wife out for loans.

For weeks now, Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese have been beefing. It started when Kwaw Kese advised Shatta Wale to stop finding fault with other artists whiles always asking them to unite.

READ MORE: Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church

Watch Video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese
Video: How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You" Video How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"
Video: Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Pappy Kojo: I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer Pappy Kojo I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer
Menzgold Saga: ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Menzgold Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Menzgold
Jezz: See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Wale Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Video: Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Shatta Wale: My songs go unnoticed because of the hardship under Akufo-Addo Shatta Wale My songs go unnoticed because of the hardship under Akufo-Addo
Celebrity News: Marriage has made me responsible - Stonebwoy Celebrity News Marriage has made me responsible - Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah...bullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojobullet
4 Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photobullet
5 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
6 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger...bullet
7 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
8 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet
9 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits...bullet
10 Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed –...bullet

Related Articles

Singer Kuami Eugene admits he is single and ready to mingle if...
Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo
Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed – Pappy Kojo
Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojo
Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah 1 vows
Pappy Kojo I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer
Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Wale
Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Menzgold
Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
4 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet
9 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
10 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet

Celebrities

My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugene
Singer Kuami Eugene admits he is single and ready to mingle if...
Quophi Okyeame
Back again I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame
Timaya
Timaya After cutting off his dreadlocks 6 years ago, singer has it back on! [Photo]
Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
Wow Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
X
Advertisement