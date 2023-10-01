She was announced winner of the show on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Ilebaye emerged winner after defeating other finalists; Mercy, Ceec, Adekunle, Cross, and Pere.
After tears, and two strikes Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars
‘The Gen-Z Baddie’ Ilebaye Odiniya has been announced the winner of season 8 of the BBN show, tagged All Stars.
Recommended articles
As winner of the show, she goes home with N120m and other mouthwatering prizes.
She proved to be a strategic player this season despite facing challenges in forming relationships within the house. However, she managed to navigate those obstacles and garnered a lot of fans - Arisers- after it was perceived that she was being b¥llied by other housemates.
Ilebaye came to limelight after participating in the season 7 edition of the show tagged, Level Up.
Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, history was made when for the first time ever, the show ended with top three female finalists, Illebaye, CeeC and Mercy.
This was after Cross, Pere and Adekunle got evicted respectively from the show.
Illebaye, 22, is also the youngest housemate to ever win the show.
The show officially ended on Sunday after airing for 72 days.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh