After tears, and two strikes Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

Dorcas Agambila

‘The Gen-Z Baddie’ Ilebaye Odiniya has been announced the winner of season 8 of the BBN show, tagged All Stars.

Ilebaye emerges winner of the All Stars season. [Instagram/Ilebayeee]
She was announced winner of the show on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Ilebaye emerged winner after defeating other finalists; Mercy, Ceec, Adekunle, Cross, and Pere.

As winner of the show, she goes home with N120m and other mouthwatering prizes.

She proved to be a strategic player this season despite facing challenges in forming relationships within the house. However, she managed to navigate those obstacles and garnered a lot of fans - Arisers- after it was perceived that she was being b¥llied by other housemates.

Ilebaye came to limelight after participating in the season 7 edition of the show tagged, Level Up.

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, history was made when for the first time ever, the show ended with top three female finalists, Illebaye, CeeC and Mercy.

This was after Cross, Pere and Adekunle got evicted respectively from the show.

Illebaye, 22, is also the youngest housemate to ever win the show.

The show officially ended on Sunday after airing for 72 days.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
