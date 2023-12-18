I’m not born to be understood by ordinary minds – Sonnie Badu shades critics

In a post on his social media announcing his presence in America he said “Atlanta I am home … see you tomorrow @therockhillchurch I was not born to be understood by the ordinary mind I am a mystery”.

Sonnie Badu has been at the centre point of discussions in Ghana this Christmas season over his accident.

There was the perception that the musician faked the accident to hype his event Rhythms of Africa which was a massive success.

Prior to the event, the Baba hitmaker had shared pictures of him in crutches on his social media pages, announcing that he had undergone a major surgery following a domestic accident.

Interestingly, some netizens claimed that the said domestic accident was just a means for Sonnie Badu to hype his concert

Well, their speculations may have been justified when Sonnie Badu, hit the stage and in his usual elements gave an eclectic performance that will surely linger on the minds of patrons for a long time.

And this time round, Sonnie Badu, who had been moving around in crutches for a week after the said domestic performed without it.

Just after his performance, the Wonder God artiste took back the crutches and was helped to get off the stage.