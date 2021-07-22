‘I’m scared of humans; I’m always paranoid when I see them’ - Fella Makafui reveals

She said she is scared of humans because despite being good, she always receives evil in return. For this reason, she experiences paranoia when she sees humans.

“A lot of people don't like it when you are good or nice to them. I got clean and good heart towards people, and they still f**k up,” she revealed in a Snapchat post on Thursday, July 22.

She said she chose work over humans and that humans are not the best thing to have around.

“This is the reason why I get scared of humans. I'm always paranoid when I see humans, lol. I fell in love with my work, and I got to know humans are just not the best thing to have around. So sickening.”

Fella Makafui, who is married to hip-hop star Medikal, said the only people that matter to her is her husband, daughter and extended family.

“The people that matter to me; my husband, my daughter and work (money) and my family. Some of these humans don't know what loyalty is.”

She continued to reveal that she finds happiness in her small circle, adding that counting money and working is her second happiness.

“No wonder I find happiness in my small circle, and my second happiness is working and counting money. You all are so messed up, the reason you won't see me everywhere. I'm in my lane always, minding my business.”

She switched her account back to its private status: “My account is back to private...Peace and love.”