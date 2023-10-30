In an exclusive interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), he opened up about the difficulties he faces due to his celebrity status and how he copes with them.
It’s not easy for me, I feel trapped – Shatta Wale on celebrity status
Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says he is well aware of the perks and challenges that come with being a celebrity.
Known for his candid and straightforward persona, the 'Show Mi' hitmaker expressed his desire to maintain honesty and authenticity with people, even though he is a public figure.
He highlighted his desire to feel like a regular person when he's not on stage and mentioned that he experiences a sense of freedom when traveling to places like London, which he can't always enjoy in Ghana.
Shatta compared his experiences as a public figure in Ghana to those in the UK, stating, "I think I'm brutally honest; I want to be honest with people; I want to be real with people. When I'm off stage, I want to feel like a normal human, so actually coming here to London is giving me that feeling because when I'm in Ghana, I can't go to places."
The music star elaborated on his need to feel like a normal person, which often leads him to respond strongly to critics on social media, as it gives him a sense of being connected to the "streets."
"Sometimes I feel like I want to eat fufu in a local eatery or a public place, but I can't do that, and that's a significant issue for me. So, when people criticize me on social media, I just go live and talk to them as if I'm out on the street," he explained.
Shatta Wale compared the life of a celebrity to being confined to one's home, noting that he often has to travel and hold meetings at night to avoid disrupting the public during the day.
He emphasized the challenges of being a star, saying, "It's not easy to be a star; it's like you've bought a yard, you've built a whole prison yard, and you've locked yourself up every time. So people need to understand that it's not easy for me. In Ghana, I can't drive in the mornings or afternoons; I have to schedule all my meetings at night."
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., is a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist. He is known by his stage name Shatta Wale, formerly Bandana.
His best-known singles are "Dancehall King", "My level" and "We taking over". He is also known for "Already" from Beyoncé's Black Is King which also featured Major Lazer.
