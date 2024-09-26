Jay Bahd says he will not support non-peaceful demonstrations amid #FreeTheCitizens

Pulse Ghana

The protests led to the arrest of 39 individuals for allegedly engaging in unlawful activities during the demonstrations.

Jay Bahd responded sharply to calls from fans and activists urging him to use his platform to support the #FreeTheCitizen campaign, aimed at demanding the release of the detained protesters. The musician expressed his disapproval of the protests, citing previous demonstrations that have led to loss of life without bringing about meaningful change in the nation's fortunes.

Background

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration, which took place over the weekend. The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, 22 September, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

The protesters have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. They face five charges: conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.

