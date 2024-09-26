Jay Bahd says he will not support non-peaceful demonstrations amid #FreeTheCitizens

In a voice recording posted on X, formerly Twitter, the popular rapper lashed out at his detractors, defending his decision to remain silent on the ongoing demonstrations. The Democracy Hub recently organised a three-day protest from 21 to 23 September 2024, to raise concerns about the harmful effects of illegal mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement in the country.
Ghanaian musician Jay Bahd has criticised Democracy Hub protesters and those condemning him for not supporting their cause, stating that he would not endorse non-peaceful demonstrations.
The protests led to the arrest of 39 individuals for allegedly engaging in unlawful activities during the demonstrations.
Jay Bahd responded sharply to calls from fans and activists urging him to use his platform to support the #FreeTheCitizen campaign, aimed at demanding the release of the detained protesters. The musician expressed his disapproval of the protests, citing previous demonstrations that have led to loss of life without bringing about meaningful change in the nation's fortunes.
Background
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration, which took place over the weekend. The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.
On Sunday, 22 September, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.
The protesters have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. They face five charges: conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.
They pleaded not guilty to all charges and are set to reappear in court on 8 October 2024.