Awarding winning Ghanaian actor John Dumelo celebrated his 35th birthday in the company of some widows at East Legon in Accra.

The entrepreneur cum politician turned 35 on Sunday, February 3, 2018, and decided to mark the day by honoring widows.

In a Twitter post, Dumelo shared photos of his encounter with the widows, describing the occasion as “emotional”.

“It’s been an emotional morning. I spent it with widows in the Okponglo area of East Legon to mark my 35th birthday.....I thank God for adding another year to my life. Looking forward to many more wonderful years ahead. Happy Sunday everyone!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya also sent him a lovely birthday message on Instagram.

She eulogised the actor as the best husband in the world, adding that she is so blessed to have him.

“Happy birthday to the best father and the best husband in the world! We are so blessed to have you in our lives.my number one ally, my best friend, my prayer partner, my partner in crime You are everything to me.You are intelligent, hardworking, a charmer, funny,inspiring yet extremely humble…No fat, no cholesterol, and no additives added.This message is all natural.You are the best hubby in this world hands down

“I love you @johndumelo1 with all of me ….Therefore I pray and soak you in the blood of Jesus that no evil can come near you in Jesus name. I bind and curse all orchestrations of the enemy and those who wish your downfall will live to see God’s continual blessings upon your life. Amen,” she wrote.