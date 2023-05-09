Jon Germain 'lobbies' to host VGMAs following boring emceeing brouhaha

There have been mixed reactions regarding how these personalities hosted this year’s event.

There is no doubt that these individuals are all great speakers but their blend, perhaps, was a bad idea.

Last year’s edition was hosted by Giovanni Caleb, Sika Osei, and Berla Mundi, and the vibe on stage was just perfect.

But it appears this year’s selection wasn’t the best and particularly because the hosts did not gel with each other.

However, in a tweet, Jon Germain said, “They should hire me to host/MC Ghana Music Awards.”

The annual VGMAs is regarded as the most prestigious event on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar. Several high-profile personalities such as Kwami Sefa Kayi, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), and Chris Attoh as MCs have hosted previous events.

Last Saturday, May 6, the VGMAs was held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and it was hosted by TV personality Berla Mundi and actors Naa Ashorkor and James Gardner.

