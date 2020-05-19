The gospel musician has been at the centre of controversies surrounding her marriage and reports that her marriage is on the verge of collapse.

Dave Joy, husband of the Zylofon Music signee who doubles as the manager of the musician, per reports is the one seeking to quit the marriage.

Reacting to this, Ola Michael has revealed that the “I Swerve” hitmaker is not a happy person, adding that she weeps every night.

He called on Ghanaians to show their support for the singer and remember her in their prayers.

Michael noted in a Facebook post: “When u are able to spend time in prayers, pls pray for this hugely talented musician. I love her so much. I love her talent. I know deep within my heart that she has suffered so much in marriage.

She's not a happy person, weeping every night. She's scared of how the public will see her and what the public is saying about her.

She would want to tell the world her side of the story but not too sure if she would be believed.

She was coached to look arrogant and apprehensive by the very people who are destroying her today.

They know her weakness and are taking advantage of it.

Dear friends, pls pray for Joyce Blessing. She's a good woman. She's a broken mother and need us as support and not as correction rods.

Dear God, please strengthen our sister. She's not happy. She's confused. She's scatter-brained. She needs u now more than ever.

Please save her. Amen.”