Juliet Ibrahim goes half-naked in new hot photo

Hurray! Actress Juliet Ibrahim is officially the third most followed Ghanaian female celebrity on Instagram.

To celebrate this, the “4 Play” actress took to the photo sharing platform on Tuesday, October 6, to share a racy photo with her millions of followers.

She rocked a black swimwear with a see-through high waist bikini, looking extremely hot.

Juliet described herself as a ‘real, humble, down-to-earth, gorgeous woman’ in the post.

She wrote: “Cheers to 3 MILLION Instagram followers! Thanks for following and loving this real, humble, down-to-earth, gorgeous Woman. I love you all Unicorns.”

Juliet Ibrahim becomes the second most followed female celebrity on the platform. Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Nelson are currently on top of the Instagram following chart with 4.2million each.