Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Juliet Ibrahim celebrates 3million Instagram followers with half-naked photo

Juliet Ibrahim took to the photo sharing platform on Tuesday, October 6, to share a racy photo with her millions of followers.

  • Published:
Juliet Ibrahim goes half-naked in new hot photo play

Juliet Ibrahim goes half-naked in new hot photo

Hurray! Actress Juliet Ibrahim is officially the third most followed  Ghanaian female celebrity on Instagram.

To celebrate this, the “4 Play” actress took to the photo sharing platform on Tuesday, October 6, to share a racy photo with her millions of followers.

She rocked a black swimwear with a see-through high waist bikini, looking extremely hot.

Juliet described herself as a ‘real, humble, down-to-earth, gorgeous woman’ in the post.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Medikal confirms dating Fella Makafui

She wrote: “Cheers to 3 MILLION Instagram followers! Thanks for following and loving this real, humble, down-to-earth, gorgeous Woman. I love you all Unicorns.”

 

Juliet Ibrahim becomes the second most followed female celebrity on the platform. Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Nelson are currently on top of the Instagram following chart with 4.2million each.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

VIDEO: Medikal confirms dating Fella Makafui VIDEO: Medikal confirms dating Fella Makafui
Dillish Mathews finally confirms relationship with Adebayor Dillish Mathews finally confirms relationship with Adebayor
Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise? Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise?
Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive for 2018 Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive for 2018
Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards
My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur

Recommended Videos

Delay’s advice to Sister Derby Delay’s advice to Sister Derby
Late Ebony’s Father to release a song? Late Ebony’s Father to release a song?
I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur



Top Articles

1 Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at weddingbullet
2 This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is goldbullet
3 Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Milesbullet
4 Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implantsbullet
5 This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your daybullet
6 Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charlesbullet
7 Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tometybullet
8 In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancybullet
9 I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthurbullet
10 Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo)bullet

Top Videos

1 I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthurbullet
2 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
5 EBONYbullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
8 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
9 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
10 Delay interviews Kwesi Arthurbullet

Celebrities

Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't
Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title
Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title
International model, Victoria Michaels is a year older today.
International model, Victoria Michaels glows in birthday photos
I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthur
X
Advertisement