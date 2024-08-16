Keche Joshua announces $10m price tag for any political party endorsement

"If someone offers me 10 million dollars to endorse their political party, I will openly campaign for them. Even if they ask me to retire, I will do it," he said.

When questioned about the high amount he demanded, Keche Joshua explained that some people in positions of power have access to such wealth. "There are people in power who have so much money that even their house helps are stealing up to a million dollars. So, it's possible for me to get it."

He also clarified that the payment must be made in either American dollars or British pounds, as he believes the Ghanaian cedi would be insufficient. "No, not cedis. It's too small and will be used up quickly. Even those selling apartments charge in dollars," he added.

This comes as the 7th December general elections approach, and political tension in the country intensifies. Citizens have been actively sharing their opinions on who among the presidential candidates deserves their vote.

In the midst of this political discourse, several prominent Ghanaian personalities in the showbiz industry have made their opinions known, openly supporting either the NDC or the NPP.