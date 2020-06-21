Anell in a post on Instagram also begged his dad for forgiveness and asked for his love again.

She further admitted that her ‘bad ways’ have also tarnished his father’s image, thus asking for his forgiveness.

Kennedy Agyapong’s ‘wayward’ daughter apologizes in a touching Father’s Day message

Anell also indicated she has stopped being a bad daughter and has now changed her ways for the better.

".... I've made better choices now and will continue to. Please Daddy, if one day you still find me worthy as your daughter, kindly have mercy on me and deliver me from myself. Love Always, Anell," she wrote as she shared a photo with her father on Father’s Day.

Mr. Agyapong recently called out her daughter and described her as a bad girl who goes around sleeping with guys and has also dropped out of school.