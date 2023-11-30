ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kimilist addresses the all-consuming nature of new love on 'Confession'

Dorcas Agambila

Talented singer/rapper under MimLife Records, Kimilist, has returned with his newest single, "Confession”: a smooth danceable fusion that captures the overpowering nature of newfound love interests.

Kimilist - Confession
Kimilist - Confession

In "Confession" Kimilist doesn't hold back. He delves into the near-obsessive tendencies that often accompany a fresh romance.

Recommended articles

From double-tapping her photos on social media to wanting to hear nothing but her voice, Kimilist takes his listeners through the whirlwind of exciting emotions that come with encountering someone new and special.

Kimilist
Kimilist Pulse Ghana

With lyrics that describe her kisses as nourishing, he openly admits to being obsessed, even urging her to slow down because her many admirable qualities are almost too much to handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimilist's style is a unique blend of laid back melodic rap and melodious hooks. This versatility allows him to seamlessly switch flows while producing captivating and entertaining tracks.

Kimilist: Hip-hop personified
Kimilist: Hip-hop personified Pulse Ghana

As part of MimLife Records, Kimilist has continued to make a significant impact in the Ghanaian music scene, pushing boundaries and winning over fans with his captivating style alongside his label mates, Kwame Yesu and Mista Myles.

"Confession" is a relatable portrayal of the frenzy of emotions in a budding love story, and it's sure to resonate with anyone who's ever experienced these emotions.

Stream "Confession" on all major music platforms.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Diana Asamoah

There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen