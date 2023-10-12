Know your body type – Wesley Kesse on fashion influencing

"It's simple, the whole thing is, know your body type and you should be able to put things together nicely. That's all," he told Pulse Ghana.

Reflecting on the significance of the Fashion Influencer Award, Wesley expressed his joy at being recognized for his passion.

"It is a big deal for me; the fact that I get to be recognized in this field, it feels great. Because it's not easy doing what you like doing and getting the platform to be celebrated," he shared.

In a gracious nod to fellow nominees who didn't secure victory in the category, Wesley extended his congratulations, acknowledging their outstanding contributions.

"Big congratulations to all of them. It's not easy. When you go through their pages, you see they are doing amazing. So keep doing you," he added, encouraging their continued dedication to the craft.

The 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, held at the Accra Marriott Hotel on October 7, 2023, marked its third edition with the theme "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant."

