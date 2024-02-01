I've never dated a woman before - Kobi Rana insists

ADVERTISEMENT
Multidisciplinary creative, Kobi Rana, has declared that he has never been in a relationship with a woman.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo show on February 1, 2024, when asked why he was in a pink t-shirt, a colour conventionally associated with girls and women, Kobi noted that "And I can wear any colour I want. Pink, Monday to Friday. It is nobody's business. I am not bothered about what anyone says," he stressed.

The host, Romeo asked if the singer, dancer and movie director had a girlfriend.

"No, please," Kobi Rana answered, insinuating suspicion, also, that he was being baited for the tabloids.

Again, Romeo asked his guest if he had ever dated a woman.

"No, please" Kobi answered.

Romeo observed no woman has ever been identified publicly as the actor's girlfriend.

"I don't owe it to anyone to introduce my girlfriend," he responded, laughing.

Arguing that other people's romantic affairs are kept private, as they should be, Kobi insisted he could not be forced to go public with details of his intimate relationships.

