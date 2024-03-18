ADVERTISEMENT
Kuami Eugene involved in an accident (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, has been involved in an accident with his Range Rover on the N1H1 highway.

According to eyewitness reports, the accident happened near the Achimota forest during the midnight of 17th March 2024. Pulse.com.gh has gathered that Kuami Eugene's car ran into a tipper truck on the highway.

It is reported that the award-winning Ghanaian artiste was not driving himself when the accident occurred.

"His driver was the one behind the wheels but we don't know yet how he ran into the tipper," a source said. No one has died from the accident, however, injuries were recorded.

Kuami Eugene is sad to be doing fine after sustaining minor injuries that have been quickly treated at a hospital. The singer's management team is yet to comment on the report.

Check out some videos below after the accident occurred.

