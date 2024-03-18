Kuami Eugene involved in an accident (VIDEO)

It is reported that the award-winning Ghanaian artiste was not driving himself when the accident occurred.

"His driver was the one behind the wheels but we don't know yet how he ran into the tipper," a source said. No one has died from the accident, however, injuries were recorded.

Kuami Eugene is sad to be doing fine after sustaining minor injuries that have been quickly treated at a hospital. The singer's management team is yet to comment on the report.