Kuami Eugene parades Rotimi on the streets of Accra; set to shoot music video for “Cryptocurrency”

Dorcas Agambila

After the release of the their much-anticipated single Cryptocurrency’, Kuami Eugene and Rotimi have finally met.

Kwami Eugene and Rotimi
Kwami Eugene and Rotimi

American rapper and actor, Rotimi and his Ghanaian counterpart Kuami Eugene received a rousing welcome from fans when they rode through the streets of Kokomlemle in Accra on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The duo met up after Rotimi arrived in Ghana earlier today. His arrival follows the release of their much-anticipated collaboration ‘Cryptocurrency’.

Many fans, some on foot and others on motorcycles, surrounded Kuami Eugene and Rotimi’s vehicles when they were spotted at Kokomlemle, in front of Joy FM.

“Rockstar, Rockstar, Rotimi,” the excited fans shouted. Kuami Eugene later sprayed some money on them.

Meanwhile, their collaboration comes nearly two weeks after Rotimi expressed interest in working with Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene.

The request comes after Kuami Eugene posted a video of himself on Instagram dancing to his unreleased song.

“Should I drop this next? #cryptocurrency,” the Lynx Entertainment signee had captioned his post.

Upon seeing the post, Rotimi took to the comment section to applaud Kuami Eugene. His comment included some fire emojis showing how much he loved the song

“Bro this is mad. Send me this with an open verse!!! ASAP!!!” the American singer wrote.

The song was released at midnight, Thursday. The two artists are expected to shoot a video for the song, according to sources.

