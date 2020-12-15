The BET Awards nominee announced the completion of the deal with the German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 15.

The Tema-based rapper, who just earned his first nomination in the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards, said he ‘partnered with Puma to create my own Kwesi Arthur Ghana Football Jersey’.

To start with, he has announced that he would be giving two jerseys to his fans.

“Yoo my people!! I’ve partnered with @Puma to create my own Kwesi Arthur Ghana Football Jersey and I will be giving away 2 jerseys to you all. Go to the link in my bio or swipe up on my stories for different ways you can enter your name to win one of these fire jerseys! Grrr,” he revealed in an Instagram post.

He shared photos of his new jersey which derives its inspiration from the new Ghana Black Stars jerseys.

Puma and the Ghana national teams have partnered for years. In October this year, they released new jerseys for the Ghana national teams.

The theme behind the new design is “crafted from culture” as the jerseys highlight authentic Ghanaian football history and culture.

The aesthetics of the jersey focuses on bold simplicity, mastering of patterns using kente, moisture management, player performance and colour enrichment.